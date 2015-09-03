Music from the Western Reserve: GPS Trio and Paul Ferguson & Friends

Two recent concerts presented by Music from the Western Reserve are on this episode of Cleveland Ovations, hosted by Rob Grier.

The GPS Trio is made up of flutists Sean Gabriel and George Pope and pianist Rei Sakurai. Though the GPS Trio is a relative newcomer to the chamber music landscape, its reputation for conjuring beauty and grace is no surprise considering each member’s astonishing musical pedigree. George Pope is the Emeritus Professor of Flute at The University of Akron and was principle flute of the Akron Symphony from 1978 to 2002. Sean Gabriel is the principal flute of the Grammy Award-winning Cleveland Chamber Symphony. Rei Sakurai, piano, is staff accompanist at Baldwin Wallace University.

Program

CPE Bach: Trio Sonata in B-flat major, Wq. 161

Franz Doppler: La Sonnambula, Op. 42

Paul Hindemith: Kanonische Sonatine, Op. 31, No. 3

Charles Koechlin: Sonate pour deux flutes, Op. 75

Franz and Karl Doppler: Valse di Bravura

Paul Ferguson is currently Director of Jazz Studies at Case Western Reserve University and performs with the Canton Symphony and the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra. He has toured with the Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey Orchestras. Sitting in with Ferguson is a who’s-who of local jazz luminaries. The program is like a page from a Fitzgerald story—pop and verve, with Gershwin, Berlin, and original compositions.