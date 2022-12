Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music: Elysian Trio and Symphonic Wind Ensemble

This episode of Cleveland Ovations features two groups from the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music: the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, conducted by Brendan Caldwell, and the Elysian Trio, made up of BW faculty members.

Program

Astor Piazzolla: Verano Porteno (Buenos Aires Summer) & Otono Porteno (Buenos Aires Autumn)

Elysian Trio [Julian Ross, violin, Merry Peckham, cello, Robert Mayerovitch, piano]

Frank Ticheli: Angels in the Architecture (2009)

Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Brendan Caldwell, conductor

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie

Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Brendan Caldwell, conductor

Percy Granger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1918)

Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Brendan Caldwell, conductor

Clara Schumann: Piano Trio in g Op 17

Elysian Trio [Julian Ross, violin, Merry Peckham, cello, Robert Mayerovitch, piano]