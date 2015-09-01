Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music: BW Symphony and the Fuoco Duo

On this first episode of Cleveland Ovations featuring the Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music, we hear from the BW Symphony, conducted by Octavio Más-Arocas. Plus, performances by BW faculty members Mary Dobrea-Grindahl, Robert Mayerovitch, J.R. Fralick, and the Fuoco Duo, Anthony and Christine Fuoco.

Program

Clint Needham: “Suburban Groove” (2014)

BW Symphony; Octavio Más-Arocas, conductor

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f minor, D. 940 (1828)

Fuoco Duo (Anthony Fuoco and Christine Fuoco, pianos)

Igor Stravinsky: Sonata for Two Pianos (1944)

Fuoco Duo (Anthony Fuoco and Christine Fuoco, pianos)

Wallingford Riegger: Finale from “The New Dance” (1935)

Mary Dobrea-Grindahl and Robert Mayerovitch, pianos

John Corigliano: Gazebo Dances (1972)

Fuoco Duo (Anthony Fuoco and Christine Fuoco, pianos)

David Little: “Haunted Topography” (2013)

BW Symphony; Octavio Más-Arocas, conductor

Richard Strauss: Sietdem dein Aug’ (1885-87)

Louis Beydts: Crepuscule (1947)

Frank Bridge: Love went-a-riding (1916)

J.R. Fralick, tenor; Christine Fuoco, piano

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn, op. 56b (1873)

Fuoco Duo (Anthony Fuoco and Christine Fuoco, pianos)