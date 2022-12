On this week's Cleveland Ovations, we feature three winners of Oberlin Conservatory's 2014 Concerto Competition. Mark Satola hosts.

Program

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G minor, op. 40

Oberlin Orchestra; Joseph Hauer, piano

Ernest Bloch: Shelomo

Oberlin Chamber Orchestra; Charles Colwell, cello

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in F-sharp minor, op. 1

Oberlin Orchestra; YiQiao Li, piano