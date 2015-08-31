© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

CityMusic Cleveland: Dorman, Mozart, Vivaldi, Schubert

Published August 31, 2015 at 11:17 PM EDT

In 2013, CityMusic Cleveland was joined by violinist Rachel Barton Pine for a performance tour of the complete Mozart violin concertos. We present one of those concerts on this episode of Cleveland Ovations, hosted by Mark Satola. 

CityMusic Cleveland
Avner Dorman, Music Director
Rachel Barton Pine, violin

Program
Dorman: Concerto Grosso
Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2
Encore: Pine: Happy Birthday Variations
Vivaldi: Concerto RV 560
Schubert: Symphony No. 3

 

