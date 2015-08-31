CityMusic Cleveland: Dorman, Mozart, Vivaldi, Schubert
In 2013, CityMusic Cleveland was joined by violinist Rachel Barton Pine for a performance tour of the complete Mozart violin concertos. We present one of those concerts on this episode of Cleveland Ovations, hosted by Mark Satola.
CityMusic Cleveland
Avner Dorman, Music Director
Rachel Barton Pine, violin
Program
Dorman: Concerto Grosso
Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2
Encore: Pine: Happy Birthday Variations
Vivaldi: Concerto RV 560
Schubert: Symphony No. 3