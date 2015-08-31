CityMusic Cleveland: Dorman, Mozart, Vivaldi, Schubert

In 2013, CityMusic Cleveland was joined by violinist Rachel Barton Pine for a performance tour of the complete Mozart violin concertos. We present one of those concerts on this episode of Cleveland Ovations, hosted by Mark Satola.

CityMusic Cleveland

Avner Dorman, Music Director

Rachel Barton Pine, violin

Program

Dorman: Concerto Grosso

Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2

Encore: Pine: Happy Birthday Variations

Vivaldi: Concerto RV 560

Schubert: Symphony No. 3