Double Digit Piano Duo, presented by The Music Settlement

Robert Conrad, host

The Double Digit Piano Duo celebrated its tenth anniversary with performances of both two-piano and four-hand repertoire in area venues. Ron Palka and Coren Estrin Mino have explored and performed music as a team for many recitals in Cleveland and Akron, including new music written expressly for them by members of the Cleveland Composers' Guild.

On this episode of Cleveland Ovations, we feature a performance at BOP STOP from December 20, 2014, presented by The Music Settlement. It includes the very first piece ever performed by the duo which was written by Cleveland composer Nick Puin. They also performed music of Philip Glass and Witold Lutoslawski, and, to celebrate the holiday season, a superb arrangement for two pianos of The Nutcracker Suite.

Program

Nick Puin: Etude “69th Street”

Witold Lutoslawski: Paganini Variations

Philip Glass: Four Movements for 2 Pianos

Peter Tchaikovsky (arr Nicolas Economou): The Nutcracker Suite

Encore: Leroy Anderson: Sleigh Ride