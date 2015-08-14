Les Délices: "Cantiques Spirituels" and "The Angel and the Devil"

Bill O'Connell, host

Les Délices presents highlights from two recent concerts in this episode of Cleveland Ovations.

Part One: Cantiques Spirituels - Music for Lent

Nola Richardson, soprano; Debra Nagy, oboe & recorder; Kathie Stewart, traverso & recorder; Julie Andrijkesi & Scott Metcalfe, violins; Beiliang Zhu, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, organ & harpsichord

Program

Marc-Antoine Charpentier (1643-1704) Simphonies pour un reposoir H 515

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: O vos omnes H134

Marin Marais (1656-1728): Tombeau pour M. de Sainte-Colombe

Marc-Antoine Charpentier Premier Leçon du Vendredi H105 avec ritornelles

Part Two: The Angel and the Devil

Josh Lee & Emily Walhout, viola da gamba Ingrid Matthews & Scott Metcalfe, violin; Debra Nagy & Kathryn Montoya, baroque oboes Michael Sponseller, harpsichord

Program

François Couperin: La Sultanne

Marin Marais: Suite in F major from Pièces de viole, Books 3 & 5

Antoine Forqueray: Pièces de viole: ‘La Bellemont’ & Chaconne ‘La Buisson’

Marais: Les Folies d’espagne

Charpentier: Sonate, H. 548



Les Délices (pronounced Lay day-lease) is “an early music ensemble with an avant-garde appetite” (New York Times). Les Délices fosters, educates, and expands audiences for live chamber music on period instruments by presenting an annual Concert Series and outreach performances in and around Cleveland, and performs on tour and for recording and broadcast. We believe that by creating unique, alternative concert experiences that reach across artistic disciplines and by forging partnerships with peer organizations and local businesses we can raise awareness of and appreciation for small-ensemble music, bring patrons back into city neighborhoods, and make a critical contribution to the diversity of arts in Northeast Ohio.

The group’s debut CD was named one of the “Top Ten Early Music Discoveries of 2009″ (NPR’s Harmonia), and their performances have been called “a beguiling experience” (Cleveland Plain Dealer), “astonishing” (ClevelandClassical.com), and “first class” (Early Music America Magazine). Founded in Cleveland in 2009, Les Délices’ performances on period instruments allows them to explore a rich tapestry of tone colors. Les Délices has been featured on WCPN, WCLV and WKSU in Ohio, WQXR in New York, NPR’s syndicated Harmonia and Sunday Baroque, and had their debut CD featured as part of the Audio-guide for a recent special exhibit at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art (Watteau, Music, and Theater). Les Délices made its New York debut before a sold-out audience at the Frick Collection in May 2010, and has performed for Music Before 1800 (New York), Early Music in Columbus, and at Miller Theater at Columbia University in recent seasons. In addition to touring engagements, Les Délices presents its own annual four-concert series in Cleveland art galleries and at Plymouth Church, where the group is Artist in Residence. Les Délices released their 2nd CD, “Myths & Allegories,” in November 2012.