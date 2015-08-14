CSU Faculty Recital: John Perrine, saxophone and Ellen Breakfield-Glick, clarinet
John Simna, host
Faculty recital from Cleveland State University. Recorded Wednesday, May 6 at Drinko Hall.
Part 1: John Perrine, saxophone and Denella Sing, piano
Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (the Celtic) - David Heath (b.1956)
I Ceilidh
II Lament for Collessie
III The Cooper of Clapham
Fuzzy Bird Sonata - Takashi Yoshimatsu (b.1953)
I Run, bird
II Sing, bird
III Fly, bird
Part 2: Michelle Abraham, violin; Solomon Liang, violin; Joseph LoCicero, viola; Erica Snowden, cello; Ellen Breakfield-Glick, clarinet
Quintet in A Major for Clarinet and String Quartet K. 581 - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
I Allegro
II Larghetto
III Minuetto Trio 1- Trio 2
IVAllegretto con Variazioni