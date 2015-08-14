CSU Faculty Recital: John Perrine, saxophone and Ellen Breakfield-Glick, clarinet

John Simna, host

Faculty recital from Cleveland State University. Recorded Wednesday, May 6 at Drinko Hall.

Part 1: John Perrine, saxophone and Denella Sing, piano

Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (the Celtic) - David Heath (b.1956)

I Ceilidh

II Lament for Collessie

III The Cooper of Clapham

Fuzzy Bird Sonata - Takashi Yoshimatsu (b.1953)

I Run, bird

II Sing, bird

III Fly, bird

Part 2: Michelle Abraham, violin; Solomon Liang, violin; Joseph LoCicero, viola; Erica Snowden, cello; Ellen Breakfield-Glick, clarinet

Quintet in A Major for Clarinet and String Quartet K. 581 - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

I Allegro

II Larghetto

III Minuetto Trio 1- Trio 2

IVAllegretto con Variazioni