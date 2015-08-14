© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

CSU Faculty Recital: John Perrine, saxophone and Ellen Breakfield-Glick, clarinet

Published August 14, 2015 at 9:31 PM EDT

John Simna, host

Faculty recital from Cleveland State University. Recorded Wednesday, May 6 at Drinko Hall. 

Part 1: John Perrine, saxophone and Denella Sing, piano
Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (the Celtic) - David Heath (b.1956)
     I Ceilidh
    II Lament for Collessie
    III The Cooper of Clapham
Fuzzy Bird Sonata - Takashi Yoshimatsu (b.1953)
    I Run, bird
    II Sing, bird
    III Fly, bird

Part 2: Michelle Abraham, violin; Solomon Liang, violin; Joseph LoCicero, viola; Erica Snowden, cello; Ellen Breakfield-Glick, clarinet
Quintet in A Major for Clarinet and String Quartet K. 581 - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
    I   Allegro
    II Larghetto
    III Minuetto Trio 1- Trio 2
    IVAllegretto con Variazioni

