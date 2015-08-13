Quire Clevevland: The Land of Harmony

CWRU music professor Ross W. Duffin has made his name as a scholar in several fields, among them, fifteenth-century Franco-Flemish music, English music of the Jacobean period and the study of historical tuning systems. Recently, though, he’s become fascinated with early American music, a subject he explored with the professional singers of Quire Cleveland in “The Land of Harmony: American Choral Gems from The Bay Psalm Book to Amy Beach."

Program

Star-Spangled Banner, arr. Ross Duffin

Thomas Ravenscroft: Psalm 98, Psalm 23, and “The Lord descended from above”

William Billings: When Jesus wep’t the falling tear, The dying Christian’s last farewell, I am the rose of Sharon

Daniel Read: “Down steers the Bass”

William Billings: "Modern Music"

Lowell Mason: O look to Golgotha

Amazing Grace

--Intermission--

J.E. Spilman: “Flow gently, sweet Afton” arr. James Sullivan Warren

Stephen Foster: “Come where my love lies dreaming"

Oliver Wendell Holmes: "Hymn of Peace"

Patti Stair: "Minuet"

Amy Beach: “Through the house give glimmering light”

Patti Stair: "So sweet is she"

Edward MacDowell: "The Witch"

Nathaniel Dett: "Don’t be weary, traveler"

Dudley Buck: "Hymn to music"

