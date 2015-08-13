Quire Clevevland: The Land of Harmony
CWRU music professor Ross W. Duffin has made his name as a scholar in several fields, among them, fifteenth-century Franco-Flemish music, English music of the Jacobean period and the study of historical tuning systems. Recently, though, he’s become fascinated with early American music, a subject he explored with the professional singers of Quire Cleveland in “The Land of Harmony: American Choral Gems from The Bay Psalm Book to Amy Beach."
Program
Star-Spangled Banner, arr. Ross Duffin
Thomas Ravenscroft: Psalm 98, Psalm 23, and “The Lord descended from above”
William Billings: When Jesus wep’t the falling tear, The dying Christian’s last farewell, I am the rose of Sharon
Daniel Read: “Down steers the Bass”
William Billings: "Modern Music"
Lowell Mason: O look to Golgotha
Amazing Grace
--Intermission--
J.E. Spilman: “Flow gently, sweet Afton” arr. James Sullivan Warren
Stephen Foster: “Come where my love lies dreaming"
Oliver Wendell Holmes: "Hymn of Peace"
Patti Stair: "Minuet"
Amy Beach: “Through the house give glimmering light”
Patti Stair: "So sweet is she"
Edward MacDowell: "The Witch"
Nathaniel Dett: "Don’t be weary, traveler"
Dudley Buck: "Hymn to music"