Quire Cleveland: The Song of Songs - Choral Settings from Medieval to Modern

Quire Cleveland presents The Song of Songs: Choral Settings from Medieval to Modern
Recorded live in concert on Friday, February 27 & 28, 2015, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Cleveland, and St. Bernard Catholic Church, Akron
David Fallis, guest conductor; Ross W. Duffin, artistic director
Program
Medieval Roots: Gregorian chant, Dunstable
The Spanish School: Guerrero, Victoria
Palestrina
The Early Baroque: Monteverdi, Schütz, M. Franck
An American Original: Billings
The Modern British School: Bairstow, Moody, Walton
In the Original Language: Hebrew cantillation, Sharlin
Romantics: Willan, Grieg
The Polychoral Tradition: Lasso, H. Praetorius