Quire Cleveland: The Song of Songs - Choral Settings from Medieval to Modern

Quire Cleveland presents The Song of Songs: Choral Settings from Medieval to Modern

Recorded live in concert on Friday, February 27 & 28, 2015, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Cleveland, and St. Bernard Catholic Church, Akron

David Fallis, guest conductor; Ross W. Duffin, artistic director

Program

Medieval Roots: Gregorian chant, Dunstable

The Spanish School: Guerrero, Victoria

Palestrina

The Early Baroque: Monteverdi, Schütz, M. Franck

An American Original: Billings

The Modern British School: Bairstow, Moody, Walton

In the Original Language: Hebrew cantillation, Sharlin

Romantics: Willan, Grieg

The Polychoral Tradition: Lasso, H. Praetorius