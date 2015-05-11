CSU Faculty Recital: J.c. Sherman, tuba, and Shuai Wang, piano

J.c. Sherman, tuba

Shuai Wang, piano

Recorded live in Drinko Auditorium at Cleveland State University on Wednesday, March 25, 2015

Program

Arthur Pryor: Variations on The Blue Bells of Scotland

J. S. Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007

Robert Schumann: Romance, Op. 94 No. 3

Edward Gregson: Tuba Concerto

J.c. Sherman, Principal Tubist with the Firelands Symphony Orchestra, holds Bachelors of Music degrees in Tuba Performance and Music Education from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where he studied tuba and ophicleide with Ronald Bishop and bass trombone and bass sackbut with Raymond Premru. He is the Instructor of Tuba and Euphonium at Cleveland State University and has performed for 17 years with the Blossom Festival Band. He was the principle tubist with Opera Cleveland Orchestra, and performs regularly with the Cleveland POPS and with orchestras throughout Northeast Ohio. As a chamber musician, J.c. is a current member of Olympic Brass, the Heritage Brass, NEOTuba Quartet, and regularly performs with the Sheet & Tube Brass Quartet. A 5-year veteran performer from SeaWorld of Ohio, J.c. also enjoys performing early jazz with The Night Owls and the River City Jazz Band.

J.c.'s collection of performing instruments include All keys of tubas, Euphonium, Baritone, Bass Trombone, Tenor Trombone, Contrabass Trombone/Cimbasso, Sousaphone, Ophicleide, Serpent, Bass Trumpet, Valve Trombone, Trumpet, Horn and Bass Horn.

Dr. Shuai Wang performs actively as a recitalist, soloist, and orchestral keyboardist. She recently performed concerts in the US on the east coast, including the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Merkin Hall in NYC, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Kleinhans Music hall of the Buffalo Chamber Music Series, Sailfish Point Culture Center in Florida, and the Performing Arts Center at the University of Georgia. She presented solo recitals at the Tianjin Chinese (ZhongHua) Theatre and Tianjin People’s Art Theatre, sponsored by the Tianjin Symphony Orchestra, and has performed solo programs in Palm Beach Florida, Ann Arbor, Chicago and San Francisco.

Dr. Wang has appeared as a soloist with the CIM Orchestra, the Canton Symphony Orchestra. She has collaborated with the CIM New Music Ensemble at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Cleveland, and the FiveOne New Music Ensemble at the Cleveland Public Theatre. She is the keyboardist for the Canton Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra Blossom Orchestra, the Fireland Symphony Orchestra and a substitute keyboardist for the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. She has received her BM, MM and DMA from Cleveland Institute of Music. She was a student of Paul Schenly, Daniel Shapiro, Anita Pontremoli and Joela Jones.

Currently, Dr. Shuai Wang serves as the piano instructor at the Cleveland Institute of Music. She is the director of the Classical Revolution Cleveland and the artistic director for the Ars Futura ensemble.