2025 State of the City

Join us for Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb's 4th Annual State of the City, marking the final address of the Mayor's first term. This year's event will feature Mayor Bibb in a live conversation with WKYC's Russ Mitchell, discussing the initiatives driving Cleveland's growth and transformation.

Cleveland's historic Public Auditorium — now home to the Cleveland Charge — will serve as the backdrop for this celebration of the city's progress and a look at the year ahead.

Have a question for the Mayor? In addition to his remarks, the Mayor will also answer questions directly from Cleveland residents. All who are interested are invited to submit questions ahead of time through the City Club by clicking here.

Speaker

The Hon. Justin M. Bibb

Mayor, City of Cleveland

Moderator