Amplifying the Voices of Black Women, A Project Noir Update

What does accountability in healthcare, workplaces, and educational systems look like for Black Women? This is the question that Enlightened Solutions, a nonprofit social enterprise and social advocacy think tank asked in their 2024 follow-up report to Project Noir. The original report, released in 2021, was the first survey of its kind to understand better why Cleveland was ranked last as a livable city for Black Women.

Now, with an enhanced survey methodology and questions, the 2024 report provides another glimpse into the lived experiences of Black Women in our communities. Has anything changed since 2020?

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Enlightened Solutions' Chinenye Nkemere and Bethany Studenic, and Kayla Griffin Green on how Northeast Ohio can become a national leader in racial and gender equity--especially for Black Women.

Kayla S. Griffin Green, Esq., MPA

Ohio State Director, All Voting is Local

Chinenye Nkemere

Co-Founder and Director of Strategy, Enlightened Solutions

Bethany Studenic, LSW, Esq.

Co-Founder and Managing Director, Enlightened Solutions

