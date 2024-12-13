Celebrating the Soul of Entrepreneurship & Community Leadership

When thinking of entrepreneurs who serve as community champions, Connie Hill-Johnson and Kevin Johnson take this role to another level. Their life-long investments in economic development, volunteer efforts, and philanthropic contributions have left an indelible mark on Northeast Ohio. What can we learn from two of Cleveland's biggest champions on the progress made and work yet to be done--particularly concerning BIPOC entrepreneurship and leadership?

Connie Hill-Johnson has been the Owner and Managing Director of Visiting Angels Senior Home Care for more than 20 years; and since 2022, Connie has served as the Chair of the Board of The Cleveland Foundation--the first Black woman elected to the position. She also served as co-chair of the successful city-wide Cleveland Reads campaign with the Cleveland Public Library.

Kevin Johnson is Managing Partner at NexGen Interactive, LLC, a technology consultancy. He has held countless roles over the years in areas of engineering, IT, and management here in Northeast Ohio and across the globe.

Together, Connie and Kevin were instrumental in producing The Soul of Philanthropy Cleveland (TSOPCLE) in 2019 and also launched the Cleveland Black Equity and Humanity Fund.

Join us as we close out 2024 with Connie Hill-Johnson and Kevin Johnson and celebrate the soul of entrepreneurship and community leadership.

Connie Hill-Johnson

Chairperson, Cleveland Foundation

Kevin K. Johnson, MAM, BSME, CSA

Managing Partner, NexGen Interactive, LLC

