Leading Through Stories

Stories have the power to transform cultures, organizations, and even entire nations. Ever since the advent of language, stories have inspired both emerging and established leaders--connecting us all to our humanity. Today, our world is facing increasing political polarization and an overreliance on digital technology. Add the arrival of artificial intelligence, many have questioned the future of the humanities and its role in shaping our communities and civic realm.

The Mandel Foundation endowed the Honors College at Cleveland State in 2014, with an emphasis on the humanities and a mission to develop future leaders “with the value, ability, and passion to change the world." As we mark its 10th Anniversary, join the City Club as we hear from leaders that represent three humanities sectors--film, theater, and literature--on how their work harnesses the power of stories to transform the world.

Panelists

Hermione Malone

Executive Director, Cleveland International Film Festival Michael Obertacz (him, his)

Executive Director, Near West Theatre Matt Weinkam

Executive Director, Literary Cleveland

Moderator