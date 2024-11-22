The Legacy of Tamir Rice

On November 22, 2014, just after 3:30 in the afternoon, a 12-year-old boy was shot by a police officer outside of the Cudell Recreation Center. Tamir Rice had been playing with a toy gun, an airsoft replica that was missing the telltale orange tip. The officer shot Rice twice less than two seconds after getting out of the police cruiser which had not even come to a complete stop. Rice died from his wounds the following day.

This tragedy was seen by many to be part of an ongoing pattern of excessive force by the Cleveland Division of Police. In the intervening years, many reform efforts, including a consent decree and a new citizen-led oversight commission, have been attempted and implemented to not only reduce violence but also improve relations between police and the communities they serve.

Ten years on, we take a moment to remember Tamir Rice, contemplate his legacy, and to take stock of progress made and the work still to be done.

Panelists

Subodh Chandra

Founder and Managing Partner, The Chandra Law Firm LLC

LaTonya Goldsby

President, Black Lives Matter Cleveland

Samaria Rice

Founder & CEO, Tamir Rice Foundation

Moderator