50 Years of IPM: To Nurture and Affirm Justice, Solidarity, and Peace

At a time when the world seems fraught with polarization and violence, it's important to pause and witness the resiliency and solidarity of communities who are committed to working together to address poverty, injustices, inequality, and many other disparities.

Founded in 1974, as a response to the predominate mission model at the time, IPM was as groundbreaking then as it is today. A global organization based right here in Northeast Ohio, IPM is the premier, intersectional and multi-faith organization that nurtures & affirms justice, solidarity, and peace.

Anyang' Nyong'o, the current Governor of Kisumu County, in the Republic of Kenya, is known by many as the Mandela of Kenya. He has a long list of exceptional political accomplishments focusing on education, economic development, health, and social services. Along with his wife Dorothy Nyong'o, who is incredibly remarkable as the First Lady of Kisumu, Kenya and Founding and Managing Trustee of the African Cancer Foundation. Dorothy also serves as a member of IPM’s International Executive Board and Regional Vice-Chair for Sub-Saharan Africa. Both are the parents of five children, including Oscar award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Join the City Club, in partnership with IPM, as we hear from Anyang' and Dorothy Nyong'o and mark 50 years of opportunities & programs that affirm & promote the inherent human dignity of all persons.