Whatever the outcome, this year’s general election will be both historic and consequential. Majorities in both the House and Senate hang on razor thin margins that could reverse this November. And with the race for the White House a statistical toss up, our nation could be welcoming either a glass ceiling shattering Democrat or the return of an executive who remade the Presidency as much as he has remade the Republican Party.

Whether Trump or Harris is victorious, Congress will have to find a way to work with the administration and across party lines to do the work of the American people. Among those doing that work for Northeast Ohio are Congressional Representatives Shontel Brown (D-11) and Max Miller (R-7).

Join us for a conversation moderated by The Ohio Newsroom's Claire Roth with Brown and Miller about the election's outcome and the work ahead for the next Congress.

Speakers

Shontel Brown

Congresswoman, 11th District of Ohio, United States House of Representatives

Max Miller

Congressman, 7th District of Ohio, United States House of Representatives

Moderator