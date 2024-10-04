© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Aging Out of the Foster Care System

Published October 4, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT
Join the City Club as we hear from local leadership on how to improve outcomes for youth.

Every year, roughly a thousand young people in the foster-care system in Ohio “age out” and are thrust into a reality where they are more likely to face homelessness, unemployment, and food scarcity. Child welfare agencies are working to fill the gaps, but opportunities remain.

Join the City Club as we hear from local leadership on how we can all strategically partner with agencies and institutions to improve outcomes for youth and families.

Panelists

  • Beverly Johnson
    Program Director, Community of Hope
  • David Merriman (he/him)
    Director, Cuyahoga County Department of Health and Human Services
  • Kai Saga
    Director of Street Outreach, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH)

Moderator

  • Dan Moulthrop
    CEO, The City Club of Cleveland
