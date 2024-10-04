Aging Out of the Foster Care System

Every year, roughly a thousand young people in the foster-care system in Ohio “age out” and are thrust into a reality where they are more likely to face homelessness, unemployment, and food scarcity. Child welfare agencies are working to fill the gaps, but opportunities remain.

Join the City Club as we hear from local leadership on how we can all strategically partner with agencies and institutions to improve outcomes for youth and families.

Panelists

Beverly Johnson

Program Director, Community of Hope

David Merriman (he/him)

Director, Cuyahoga County Department of Health and Human Services

Kai Saga

Director of Street Outreach, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH)

Moderator