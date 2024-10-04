Aging Out of the Foster Care System
Join the City Club as we hear from local leadership on how to improve outcomes for youth.
Every year, roughly a thousand young people in the foster-care system in Ohio “age out” and are thrust into a reality where they are more likely to face homelessness, unemployment, and food scarcity. Child welfare agencies are working to fill the gaps, but opportunities remain.
Join the City Club as we hear from local leadership on how we can all strategically partner with agencies and institutions to improve outcomes for youth and families.
Panelists
- Beverly Johnson
Program Director, Community of Hope
- David Merriman (he/him)
Director, Cuyahoga County Department of Health and Human Services
- Kai Saga
Director of Street Outreach, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH)
Moderator
- Dan Moulthrop
CEO, The City Club of Cleveland