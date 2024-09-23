What’s At Stake? Examining Taxation in Ohio and the Nation

As we head into the November election, tax policy is undoubtedly a top issue for many voters. K-12 schools, higher education, local governments, libraries, and more all rely on taxation to raise adequate revenue to provide public services. Tax policy has also been used as a tool to attract jobs, spur economic growth, and promote entrepreneurship. But what are we actually seeing in Ohio and across the nation?

In 2017, the Trump Administration signed into law what many cite as the biggest tax overhaul since the Tax Reform Act of 1986. And just this year, Republican lawmakers introduced legislation in Ohio that would eliminate Ohio's income tax and repeal the Commercial Activities Tax by 2030. While such legislation is unlikely to pass in Ohio, it opens up the debate for what constitutes effective and equitable taxation.

Join the City Club as Ohio Public Radio's Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler moderates a conversation on the state of taxation in Ohio, notable trends in the nation, and what it means for our communities and economy.

Panelists

Amy Hanauer

Executive Director, Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy

Research Fellow, The Buckeye Institute

Executive Director, Ohio Association of Foodbanks

Tax Policy Researcher, Policy Matters Ohio

Moderator