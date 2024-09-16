Understanding the CMSD School Levy

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is Ohio's third-largest public school system, serving more than 36,000 students. It's home to state champion athletic and robotic programs; the nation's fourth Say Yes to Education district; and several innovative community partnerships in both the public and private sectors. At the same time, it is also staring down a $110 million budget shortfall by 2027--in part due to the loss of COVID-era funds and increasing expenses.

This November, Cleveland voters will decide on a proposed school levy that would raise $52 million for CMSD schools annually. The money raised by the new tax would be dedicated to operating costs, like paying teachers, buying new books, and more. In addition, CSMD is asking for a 35-year extension on an existing bond issue. For CMSD leadership, the stakes are high in an era where family budgets are tight and rising property values complicate the issue.

Join the City Club as we hear directly from CMSD and area leadership to understand both the levy and bond issue better, and exactly how each plan to invest in Cleveland's students and future.

Panelists

Shakorie Davis

Sara Elaqad

Dr. Warren G. Morgan

CEO, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Moderator