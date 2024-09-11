Remarks from James Zogby, President of the Arab American Institute

If there ever were a time for James Zogby to revisit the City Club, it would be now. The last time we heard from him was in 2011 when he spoke about his latest book Arab Voices: What They Are Saying to Us and Why it Matters, which outlined America's problematic relationship with the Arab world, and why that relationship has remained persistently difficult. Now, James Zogby joins us once again to reflect on where we are today.

James Zogby co-founded the Arab American Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based organization which serves as the political and policy research arm of the Arab American community, in 1985 and continues to serve as its president. He is Director of Zogby Research Services, a firm that has conducted groundbreaking surveys across the Middle East. For the past 3 decades, he has served in leadership roles in the Democratic National Committee. He currently serves as Chair of the DNC Ethnic Council, and from 2000 to 2017, he served on the DNC's Executive Committee.

Speaker

James J. Zogby, Ph.D.

Founder and President, Arab American Institute

Moderator