Artificial Intelligence in the Workforce

The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has offered promising uses across many sectors--including workforce development. The modern job hunt is being revolutionized, and the way future employers understand, evaluate, and match workers with their ideal careers is changing.

Data using personality and culture tests has been around for some time. Now, workforce development apps have churned out complicated algorithms to ensure strong matches. However, these recommended matches may fail to account for external and internal bias, require significant risk-taking, and/or a willingness for big change. Some employees cannot afford those risks in the short term, even if the long term brings the promise of a better outcome.

Join the City Club as we hear from experts in AI in the workforce and how we can create and use AI technology to improve the social determinants of work and help eliminate barriers to success.

Panelists

Chief Product Officer, Arena Analytics

Ann Conn

Bethany Friedlander

President and CEO, NewBridge CLE|CAT

Moderator