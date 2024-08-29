© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Artificial Intelligence in the Workforce

Published August 29, 2024 at 3:21 PM EDT
Join the City Club as we hear from experts in AI in the workforce.

The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has offered promising uses across many sectors--including workforce development. The modern job hunt is being revolutionized, and the way future employers understand, evaluate, and match workers with their ideal careers is changing.

Data using personality and culture tests has been around for some time. Now, workforce development apps have churned out complicated algorithms to ensure strong matches. However, these recommended matches may fail to account for external and internal bias, require significant risk-taking, and/or a willingness for big change. Some employees cannot afford those risks in the short term, even if the long term brings the promise of a better outcome.

Join the City Club as we hear from experts in AI in the workforce and how we can create and use AI technology to improve the social determinants of work and help eliminate barriers to success.

Panelists

  • Neal Bruce
    Chief Product Officer, Arena Analytics
  • Ann Conn
    President and CEO, The McGregor Foundation
  • Bethany Friedlander
    President and CEO, NewBridge CLE|CAT

Moderator

  • Jeff St. Clair
    Host / Producer, Ideastream Public Media
