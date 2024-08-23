Shaping the Success of The Circle

University Circle is Cleveland’s center of arts, culture, wellness, and education with a growing population and world-renowned institutions. It has the potential to help fuel Cleveland’s economic future, but such questions remain as “Who has access to this district?” “How well known are we, really?” and “Is the Circle staying relevant in a changing world?”

In 2023, Kate Borders was named President of University Circle Inc. She is a nationally recognized leader in urban development and place management who brings more than 20 years of experience to the University Circle neighborhood. She began in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the Executive Director of East Town Association, then assumed the role as the first CEO of the newly formed Downtown Fresno Partnership. Prior to joining UCI, she was the President & CEO of the Downtown Tempe Authority in Tempe, Arizona.

Join the City Club for an open, honest discussion with University Circle President Kate Borders about the hard work and community effort needed to shape the success of The Circle, and Cleveland.

Speaker