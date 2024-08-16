Enforcing Civil Rights in Schools Today

The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) vigilantly enforces federal civil rights laws in schools and other recipients of Department of Education federal funding throughout the nation—resolving case investigations, publishing policy resources, and providing school and community technical assistance. In a recent report, OCR reported the highest volume of civil rights complaints in its history, receiving 19,201 complaints in 2023. And it shows no signs of slowing. Already in 2024, OCR has seen a 26% increase in complaints compared to this time last year. Rising partisan tensions, the Israel-Hamas war, and attacks on LGBTQ+ rights are some of the issues rising to the forefront--particularly in colleges and universities. Along with increasing caseloads, there have been persistent calls for increased funding for OCR from more than 90 civil rights groups. What work is being done to ensure all students have equal access to education?

Catherine E. Lhamon is the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education. She was nominated by President Barack Obama in June 2013, and was unanimously confirmed by Senate in August 2013. Until January 2021, she chaired the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, to which President Obama appointed her in 2016, and served as Legal Affairs Secretary to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Join us at the City Club as we hear from Assistant Secretary Lhamon on the current priorities for the Office for Civil Rights.

