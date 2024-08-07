The New Landscape of the 2024 Presidential Race

President Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential contest has fundamentally changed the race. It's not just that there's no historical precedent for an incumbent choosing not to run at such a late date, but Kamala Harris' swift ascendancy as the presumptive Democratic nominee brings its own historical firsts and a tectonic shift to the race for the White House.

On the right, a Republican campaign geared toward unseating Biden will be retooled to focus on Harris, a significantly younger candidate with a very different political resume. On the left, the financial and electoral support that had moved to the sidelines is quite suddenly back in, providing momentum that had flagged after the first debate.

As the nation prepares for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month, we'll hear from a panel of political insiders about the newly remade landscape of presidential politics.

Panelists

Matt Cox

Founder and President, Capitol Partners

Founder and President, Capitol Partners Henry Gomez

Senior National Political Reporter, NBC News Digital

Senior National Political Reporter, NBC News Digital Quentin James

Founder & President, The Collective PAC

Moderator