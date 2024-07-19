The Demise of Manufacturing (and other myths busted)

After a rollercoaster few years defined by a global pandemic, war, supply chain chaos, and a technology arms race, many people are left asking, "Is Manufacturing Okay?" The answer to that high-stakes question is worth 50% of Northeast Ohio's economy.

Join us as Dr. Ethan Karp, President & CEO of MAGNET, provides a state-of-the-union for manufacturing, addressing the myths and misconceptions that threaten our collective promise and prosperity, while providing a blueprint for the future of our regional economy.

A former consultant with McKinsey & Co, Dr. Karp joined MAGNET in 2013. MAGNET works across Northeast Ohio to support manufacturers of all sizes, creating opportunities for growth, economic inclusion, and workforce training.

Speaker