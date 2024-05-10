When author Richard Rothstein joined the City Club in 2017 for his book The Color of Law, he argued with exacting precision how segregation in America—the incessant kind that continues to dog our major cities and has contributed to so much recent social strife—is the byproduct of explicit government policies at the local, state, and federal level.

The Color of Law brilliantly recounted how government at all levels created segregation. Now, Just Action describes how we can begin to undo it. Just Action serves as a blueprint for concerned citizens and community leaders with programs that they can undertake in their own communities to address historical inequities. It provides bona fide answers, based on decades of study and experience, in a nation awash with memes and internet theories.

Join the City Club as we hear from Just Action co-author Leah Rothstein on how our communities can begin to undo segregation's damage.

Speaker

Leah Rothstein

Co-Author, JUST ACTION: How to Challenge Segregation Enacted Under the Color of Law

Moderator