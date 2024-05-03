© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

When MacKenzie Scott Calls

Published May 3, 2024 at 4:38 PM EDT
Four Cleveland nonprofits receive money from billionaire MacKenzie Scott.

Last month, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced she was gifting $640 million to 361 small nonprofits out of 6,000 that responded to an open call for applications. It was another round of jaw-dropping and transformative gifts that Scott pledged to dole out "until the safe is empty" following her divorce from Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

On the receiving end are four Cleveland nonprofit organizations--providing a catalyst for high-impact equitable community change right here in our neighborhoods. Each of these organizations shares a mission that aligns with Scott's goal to "advance the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles."

Birthing Beautiful Communities, the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, and Towards Employment each received $2 million in gifts; andFairfax Renaissance Development Corp. received $1 million of the latest round of Scott's donations.

Join the City Club as we hear from leadership of these organizations on what these contributions will mean for Cleveland, and the communities they serve.

Panelists

  • Phyllis Harris
    Executive Director, LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland
  • Jazmin Long
    President & CEO, Birthing Beautiful Communities
  • Jill Rizika
    President & CEO , Towards Employment
  • Denise VanLeer
    Executive Director, Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation

Moderator

  • Leta Obertacz
    Senior Vice President for Advancement, Cleveland Foundation
