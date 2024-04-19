© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

The Changing Landscape of Arts & Culture in Northeast Ohio

Published April 19, 2024 at 5:16 PM EDT
A conversation about arts and culture at the City Club of Cleveland.
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
A mix of diverse nonprofits, individual artists, and creative businesses comprise the region’s arts and culture industry.

Jeremy Johnson is President and CEO of Assembly for the Arts, the umbrella organization that advocates for, and unites, Greater Cleveland’s complex creative sector. A mix of diverse nonprofits, individual artists, and creative businesses comprise the region’s arts and culture industry. In the coming months, the Assembly will endeavor to motivate Cuyahoga County voters to, once again, pass a tobacco levy in support of arts and culture nonprofits.

Join us at the City Club as Rhonda K. Brown, the City of Cleveland’s Senior Strategist for Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, will lead a discussion with Johnson about the opportunities and challenges for Greater Cleveland’s future economic and cultural growth.

Speaker

  • Jeremy Johnson
    President & CEO, Assembly for the Arts

Moderator

  • Rhonda K. Brown
    Senior Strategist for Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, City of Cleveland
The City Club Forum