The Changing Landscape of Arts & Culture in Northeast Ohio

Jeremy Johnson is President and CEO of Assembly for the Arts, the umbrella organization that advocates for, and unites, Greater Cleveland’s complex creative sector. A mix of diverse nonprofits, individual artists, and creative businesses comprise the region’s arts and culture industry. In the coming months, the Assembly will endeavor to motivate Cuyahoga County voters to, once again, pass a tobacco levy in support of arts and culture nonprofits.

Join us at the City Club as Rhonda K. Brown, the City of Cleveland’s Senior Strategist for Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, will lead a discussion with Johnson about the opportunities and challenges for Greater Cleveland’s future economic and cultural growth.

Speaker

Jeremy Johnson

President & CEO, Assembly for the Arts

Moderator