Inspiring the Next Generation of Space Explorers and Scientists!

On Monday, April 8th, the City of Cleveland will be in the path of totality of a total solar eclipse. With this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event comes an unprecedented opportunity to tap into humankind’s curiosity about what lies beyond our Earth’s limits. The promise of space exploration and discovering the unknown has inspired youth and grown-ups alike for generations. Now, the upcoming Eclipse is amplifying this curiosity!

Kris Brown is the Deputy Associate Administrator for Strategy and Integration, Office of STEM Engagement at NASA. In her position, she provides strategic direction and executive oversight of NASA’s STEM Engagement function and its programmatic portfolio of efforts devoted to creating unique learning opportunities for students, supporting educators, and educational institutions. NASA’s STEM engagement investments aim to build a diverse future STEM workforce.

Throughout the weekend ahead of the Eclipse, the Great Lakes Science Center and NASA will host Total Eclipse Fest--a FREE three-day celebration at the North Coast Harbor. Join us as Great Lakes Science Center’s President & CEO Kirsten Ellenbogen sits down in conversation with Kris Brown on how NASA is leveraging this historic moment, and working to inspire the next generation of space explorers!