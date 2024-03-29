Growth of the Game

In early April, Cleveland will host the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four, headlining a much-anticipated week of events drawing the nation's, and the world's attention on our city.

The growth of the Women's Final Four is actively driving the future of women's sports. In addition to top collegiate athletes like Caitlin Clark of Iowa dominating the scoreboard and headlines--increased coverage and broadcasts of women's sports across the country has created significant influence far beyond the court. The energy behind this year's competition is as high as it has ever been.

What areas can Cleveland expect to see the greatest impacts on their local communities? Is Cleveland ready? And how can the NCAA and its partners leverage this unique opportunity for the benefit of women's sports locally and beyond?

Join us at the City Club as we hear from experts inside the game and get a sneak peek into the NCAA Women's Final Four.

Panelists

David Gilbert

President and CEO, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission

President and CEO, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission Lynn Holzman

Vice President, NCAA Women's Basketball

Vice President, NCAA Women's Basketball Carol Stiff

President of Women’s Sports Network and Chairperson of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Trustees

Moderator