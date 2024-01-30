A Closer Look at U.S. Foreign Policy and Diplomacy

Though headlines are dominated by the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, those are just two items on a lengthy United States foreign policy agenda. China's interest in Taiwan threatens democracy and U.S. investments there; nascent democracies across Africa need support; economic and political crises in South American nations are creating migration challenges at the U.S. southern border; and trading partners around the world require U.S. attention, and any action on the global climate will require significant leadership from the U.S., as well. Beyond all of that, non-state actors threaten to destabilize the global economy through criminal activity. As President Biden ramps up his re-election campaign, he is faced with an unending list of foreign policy challenges. Though these will likely receive less attention in the campaign than domestic concerns, their importance can't be overstated.

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy. Between 1978 and 2003, Miller served at the State Department as a historian, analyst, negotiator, and advisor to Republican and Democratic secretaries of state, where he helped formulate U.S. policy on the Middle East and the Arab-Israel peace process, most recently as the senior advisor for Arab-Israeli negotiations. Miller is the author of five books and is a global affairs analyst for CNN.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace