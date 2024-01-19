A Path to an Inclusive Economy

What would a truly inclusive economy look like? Imagine it--a community where everyone can put their gifts and talents to work and build their dreams. Despite the rhetoric about the American Dream, for many in our community, real, tangible obstacles stand in the way of access to economic opportunity. There are stakes here for the whole community. After all, every entrepreneur who finds success creates jobs and opportunities for others.

After he built CLE Consulting, into a thriving business and tax advisory firm, LaRese Purnell has devoted himself to teaching the tools of entrepreneurship and wealth building throughout Cleveland. As a the Huntington Entrepreneur in Residence at Cuyahoga Community College, Purnell has conducted workshops for hundreds of aspiring small business owners and entrepreneurs. And in his role at CLE Consulting, he and his colleagues have provided guidance to countless business owners on the path to growth.

As part of our Building Success series with Huntington Bank, Tri-C President Dr. Michael Baston with talk with LaRese Purnell about pathways to true economic inclusion and opportunity.

Speaker:



LaRese Purnell

Managing Partner, CLE Consulting Firm



Moderator

Michael A. Baston

President, Cuyahoga Community College