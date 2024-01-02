From the best-selling author of Go the F**k to Sleep, famously narrated by actor Samuel L. Jackson, Adam Mansbach is back with his latest novel, The Golem of Brooklyn--which is a hilarious and satirical weaving of Jewish folklore and history into a thoroughly modern tale of faith, retribution and healing.

In Ashkenazi Jewish folklore, a golem is a clay-like creature formed and brought to life by a rabbi during a time of crisis for the Jewish people. But in Mansbach’s book, the golem is accidentally created by a stoned art teacher. After learning about the ongoing antisemitism in America–in this case, through a fictional white supremacist gathering based on the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville–the Golem is ready to protect its people once again. The book is an epic romp through Jewish history and the American present that wrestles with antisemitism and the deepest questions of our humanity.

Adam Mansbach has authored several other books including Rage Is Back, Angry Black White Boy, and The End of the Jews. He also wrote the screenplay for the Netflix film Barry, based on President Barack Obama’s life after graduating from college.

