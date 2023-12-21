Connecting Across the World: Remarks from German Marshall Fund's Heather Conley

At its core, the German Marshall Fund strives to champion democratic values and the transatlantic alliance by strengthening civil society, forging bold and innovative policy ideas, and developing a new generation of leaders to tackle global challenges. In fact, many of its alumni reside right here in Northeast Ohio and they continue to drive innovative solutions to the challenges our communities face.

As the organization’s sixth president, Heather Conley is leading the German Marshall Fund forward during these times of international unrest and upheaval. Alliances and strategic relations around the world are being redefined by the Russian war against Ukraineand growing US-China competition and tension. It begs us to reconsider US and European engagement in global swing states, new patterns of international cooperation, and what type of leadership is required of all of us at this moment.

Conley has spent her career working in international relations and governmental affairs. Before coming to the German Marshall Fund, she spent 12 years at the Center for Strategic and International Studies as the senior vice president for Europe, Eurasia, and the Arctic. Before that, she was the executive director of the Office of the Chairman of the Board at the American National Red Cross and the deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Speaker



Heather A. Conley

President, German Marshall Fund

Moderator

