WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
The City Club Forum

Not Just a Pipe: Bottled Water's Link to Governmental Distrust

Published December 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST
Manuel Teodoro, author and professor of public affairs, at the University of Wisconsin--Madison, speaks at the City Club of Cleveland.
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
Manuel Teodoro, author and professor of public affairs, at the University of Wisconsin--Madison, speaks at the City Club of Cleveland.

For many Americans, water does not get a second thought after pulling their kitchen tap. Yet, more than 30 million Americans lived in areas where water systems violated safety rules at the beginning of last year. Others simply cannot afford to pay. Add to this, headlining stories exposing injustice in water access, like uranium contamination in the Navajo Nation; or lead-tainted tap water in Flint, Michigan.

Manny Teodoro, journalist and author of Profits of Distrust, sheds light on why many people choose expensive, and environmentally destructive bottled water over regulated tap water. He sees a link between the choices people make about drinking water, and deeper lessons about trust in government and civic life. He also shines a light on the importance of strong infrastructure to combat the vicious cycle of distrust that undermines democracy.

Manny Teodoro has served on numerous panels, state governments, UNICEF/World Health Organization, the American Water Works Association, and dozens of local governments sharing his expertise on public policy, water regulation and management, and addressing citizen distrust in government.

Speaker:

  • Manuel P. Teodoro, PhD

Author; and Professor of Public Affairs, University of Wisconsin--Madison

The City Club Forum