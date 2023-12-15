Not Just a Pipe: Bottled Water's Link to Governmental Distrust

For many Americans, water does not get a second thought after pulling their kitchen tap. Yet, more than 30 million Americans lived in areas where water systems violated safety rules at the beginning of last year. Others simply cannot afford to pay. Add to this, headlining stories exposing injustice in water access, like uranium contamination in the Navajo Nation ; or lead-tainted tap water in Flint, Michigan .

Manny Teodoro, journalist and author of Profits of Distrust , sheds light on why many people choose expensive, and environmentally destructive bottled water over regulated tap water. He sees a link between the choices people make about drinking water, and deeper lessons about trust in government and civic life. He also shines a light on the importance of strong infrastructure to combat the vicious cycle of distrust that undermines democracy.

Manny Teodoro has served on numerous panels, state governments, UNICEF/World Health Organization, the American Water Works Association, and dozens of local governments sharing his expertise on public policy, water regulation and management, and addressing citizen distrust in government.

Speaker:



Manuel P. Teodoro, PhD

Author; and Professor of Public Affairs, University of Wisconsin--Madison