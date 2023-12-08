Remarks from Eric Fingerhut

Eric Fingerhut is the President and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), which represents 146 independent Federations across the continent and aims to protect and enhance the well-being of Jews worldwide. Some of their core priorities include mental health support to Jewish youth; caring for seniors and those with disabilities; and ending antisemitism. Now, as war erupts in Israel and Gaza, Jewish Federations are responding and working with core partners to support victims of terror, rebuild damaged infrastructure, and more.

Prior to JFNA, Fingerhut served as the President & CEO of Hillel International and led a distinguished career in public service and higher education. Fingerhut served as Chancellor of the Ohio Board of Regents from early 2007 to 2011, leading Ohio’s system of public universities and colleges. From 1997 to 2006, Fingerhut served as an Ohio state senator, and from 1993 to 1994, represented Ohio’s 19th congressional district in the U.S. Congress.

Eric Fingerhut

President and CEO, The Jewish Federations of North America