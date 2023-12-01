The Future of Higher Education: A Conversation with Cleveland's College Presidents

Over the past few years, schools have strived to adapt and shift in response to the ever-changing environment and requirements of a 21st-century classroom. Higher education, in particular, has borne a significant share of these challenges. Students and administrators have grappled with the Herculean task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health concerns, and political challenges directed at college faculty and curriculum.

At the same moment, all three universities in Cleveland have experienced leadership changes. In July 2021, Eric Kaler joined as President of Case Western Reserve University; and Dr. Laura Bloomberg began her tenure as President of Cleveland State University in September that same year. Then in 2022, Tri-C selected Michael Baston as its next President. Each president brings a unique approach and perspective to their role.

Panelists:



Michael A. Baston

President, Cuyahoga Community College

Dr. Laura Bloomberg

President, Cleveland State University



Moderator

Ken Schneck, PhD

Professor, Leadership in Higher Education, Baldwin Wallace University