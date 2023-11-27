© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Next Generation of Philanthropy

Published November 27, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST
Alesha Washington has extensive knowledge of public policy in Northeast Ohio.

Described by the Seattle Foundation as the "next generation of philanthropy," Alesha Washington joined as President and CEO in 2022 and leads one of the region’s largest community foundations devoted to advocacy, equity, and community organizing.

In her new role at the Seattle Foundation, she is building strong philanthropic relationships that are grounded in anti-racism, bridge building, economic equity, and social justice, which she hopes will serve as a national model for how community philanthropy can fully embrace racial equity and make it the center of the philanthropic sector’s work.

Alesha has extensive knowledge of public policy and inclusion and a prolific career in Northeast Ohio’s nonprofit sector. She previously served as the program director with the George Gund Foundation. Before that, she spent five years at the Greater Cleveland Partnership, first as the senior director of government advocacy and then as the vice president of government advocacy. A native of Cleveland, Alesha attended Oberlin College and Case Western Reserve University.

