Remarks from Her Excellency Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassador of Ireland to the U.S.

Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason assumed her role as Ireland’s 19th Ambassador to the United States in August 2022. Previously, she spent five years as Ireland's Ambassador to the United Nations and served on the Security Council as an elected member. Her experiences in that role made her acutely aware of the importance of sustaining peace and security. 2023 also marks 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, which ended most of the violence of the Troubles in Ireland. The nation is also working through the aftermath of Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, and upended peace and stability from the devastating consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Here in Cleveland, master plans are being drafted to renovate Irishtown Bend - the historic settlement of some of Cleveland's first Irish residents who constructed the canals and railways that helped shape the state. And now, direct flights from Cleveland to Ireland and 20 other European destinations are possible-- bringing with it an estimated $85 million impact on Northeast Ohio's economy over three years. It's clear the relationship between the United States and Ireland continues to grow.

Speaker

Her Excellency Geraldine Byrne Nason

Ambassador of Ireland to the United States of America



Moderator

Carina Van Vliet

CEO, Cleveland Council on World Affairs