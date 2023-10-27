The Art of the Spoken Word: A Conversation with Playhouse Square's Craig Hassall

Public speaking and the spoken word are one of humankind's earliest forms of art. It thrived before written languages and remains rooted in the oral traditions of many cultures today. Speeches often define moments in history--George Washington's farewell address, Martin Luther King's speech to the March on Washington, for instance. In 1968, Robert F. Kennedy spoke at the City Club of the “mindless menace of violence” the day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated--a speech that still resonates today. Even in an era of emoji, texting, and AI, the art and exercise of the spoken word remains critical. It is the speech, the word verbalized that provokes thought, sparks debate, and wins arguments.

In early 2023, Craig Hassall became President and CEO of Playhouse Square. Prior to coming to Cleveland, Hassal was a mainstay in the international theater community, with decades of experience operating and curating major venues in Europe and Australia, including Opera Australia, the English National Ballet, and most recently serving as CEO of London's Royal Albert Music Hall.

Join us at the City Club's 2023 Annual Meeting for a conversation between Craig Hassell and Dan Moulthrop about the power of spoken word and the intersection of free speech and the arts at the City Club's new home in the heart of Playhouse Square.