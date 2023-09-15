Leading Cities: Building Democracy and Governing in Ohio Today

When the City Club convened its first forum in 1912, Cleveland Mayor Newton D. Baker, Cincinnati Mayor Thomas Hunt, and Toledo Mayor Brand Whitlock came together to discuss the work of city government, the challenges they faced, and the solutions they were implementing. Now, more than 110 years later, as the City Club opens a new home for civic dialogue at Playhouse Square, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will join us to discuss the work of governing Ohio cities today.

Justin M. Bibb is the 58th Mayor of Cleveland. He has prioritized improving public safety, investing in neighborhoods, and modernizing City Hall. Mayor Bibb was born and raised on Cleveland’s southeast side in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Aftab Pureval is the 70th Mayor of Cincinnati. Raised in Southwest, Ohio, the son of first-generation Americans, he is the city’s first Asian American mayor. He served as Hamilton County Clerk of Courts from 2016 to 2021 and was the first Democrat to hold this office in over 100 years.