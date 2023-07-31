Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence, and the Reinvention of Medicine

Jag Singh is a professor at Harvard Medical School. For almost two decades he’s worked at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he currently serves as a cardiac electrophysiologist. Singh completed his internal medicine residency, cardiology, and cardiac electrophysiology fellowships at Mass General. He received his doctorate from Oxford University and a Master of science in clinical investigation from MIT and Harvard. Join the City Club for a discussion with Dr. Jag Singh about his new book and the future of AI in health care.

This forum is sponsored by Verizon. It is part of our Health Innovation series sponsored by Medical Mutual. This forum is part of our Authors in Conversation series sponsored by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and the Cuyahoga County Public Library. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker



Jag Singh, M.D. Author; and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Moderator