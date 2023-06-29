The Next Two Years of K-12 Education Funding: Remarks from Dr. Howard Fleeter

In Ohio, public education constitutes the largest share of the state’s spending. As the legislature reviews Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed two-year budget ahead of the June 30 deadline, education funding will once again be up for debate. In the previous budget, Ohio lawmakers included the Fair School Funding Plan, which takes into account a school district’s expenses when calculating the state’s cost per student. For the 2024-2025 budget, Gov. DeWine proposed including more money for the Fair School Funding Plan. He also recommended expanding eligibility for private school vouchers and increasing spending for economically disadvantaged students who attend charter schools.

Ohio’s public school system serves approximately 1.7 million students. In recent years, schools have faced an array of challenges and are still dealing with the lingering effects of the pandemic.

Dr. Howard Fleeter has an extensive background in education funding and policy. As the owner of the research and consulting firm Howard Fleeter & Associates, he has worked with a variety of statewide organizations including Columbus City Schools, Educational Service Center Of Central Ohio, Ohio Alliance For Arts Education, and the Ohio Department Of Education. Dr. Fleeter is also a research consultant for the Ohio Education Policy Institute which provides non-partisan data and analysis on state issues regarding education and tax policy.

Join us at the City Club as Dr. Howard Fleeter discusses the proposed biennial budget, the state's plans for school funding, and what it means for educators and students.