2023 State of the County Address with Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne

Join the City Club for Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne’s first State of the County address since assuming office in January.

Live stream begins at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Last November, voters overwhelmingly elected Chris Ronayne as the next Cuyahoga County Executive. Ronayne campaigned on several key issues, including strengthening our economy, increasing access to the region’s waterfronts, creating more affordable housing options, and improving services for our residents.

Ronayne most recently served as President of University Circle Inc. for 16 years. Before that, he spent four years with the City of Cleveland, first as Planning Director, where he led the Cleveland Lakefront Plan and the Euclid Corridor initiative. Later, he served as Mayor Jane Campbell’s Chief of Staff and Chief Development Officer, where he managed the city’s budget and oversaw its 5,000 employees. Ronayne previously served on the Canalway Partners Board of Directors and the Port of Cleveland Board of Directors.