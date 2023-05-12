© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Senate Bill 83: Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act

Published May 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
A conversation about the Senate Bill 83 at the City Club of Cleveland.

Led by Senator Jerry Cirino, statehouse Republicans are working to pass Senate Bill 83, known as the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act. It would lead to sweeping changes for the state’s public universities and colleges if passed. While SB 83 mainly applies to public institutions, it could also affect private colleges and universities that receive state dollars. The bill was introduced last month and is currently in Senate committee. Join us at the City Club as Glenn Forbes from Ideastream Public Media leads a conversation with both proponents and opponents of SB 83.

Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Panelists

  • Nickie J. Antonio Ohio Senate, District 23
  • George Dent Professor Emeritus of Law, Case Western Reserve University
  • Greg R. Lawson Research Fellow, The Buckeye Institute
  • Deborah C. Smith, Ph.D. President, Kent State Chapter, American Association of University Professors; and Professor of Philosophy, Kent State University

Moderator

  • Glenn Forbes Host/Producer, Ideastream Public Media
