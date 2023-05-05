The View from the U.S. Attorney General's Office: A Conversation with Bill Barr

William Barr first took the office of the United States Attorney General in 1991, serving President George H. W. Bush through the end of his term in the White House. Decades later, he would come out of private practice to become the 85th Attorney General, replacing Jeff Sessions. Barr's two stints leading the U.S. Department of Justice have given him a unique point of view on the functioning of the executive branch. As we mark Law Day 2023, Bill Barr joins us to time in government, and the state of our democracy.

This forum is part of our Authors in Conversation series sponsored by the John P. Murphy Foundation and Cuyahoga County Public Library, and Presented in Partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker



William Barr Author; and Former United States Attorney General

Moderator