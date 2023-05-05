© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club Gong
The City Club Forum

The View from the U.S. Attorney General's Office: A Conversation with Bill Barr

Published May 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT
Will Barr, the former U.S. Attorney General, at the City Club of Cleveland.
Kelly Krabill
/
Ideastream Public Media
Will Barr, the former U.S. Attorney General, at the City Club of Cleveland.

William Barr first took the office of the United States Attorney General in 1991, serving President George H. W. Bush through the end of his term in the White House. Decades later, he would come out of private practice to become the 85th Attorney General, replacing Jeff Sessions. Barr's two stints leading the U.S. Department of Justice have given him a unique point of view on the functioning of the executive branch. As we mark Law Day 2023, Bill Barr joins us to time in government, and the state of our democracy.

This forum is part of our Authors in Conversation series sponsored by the John P. Murphy Foundation and Cuyahoga County Public Library, and Presented in Partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker

  • William Barr Author; and Former United States Attorney General

Moderator

  • Dan Moulthrop CEO, The City Club of Cleveland
The City Club Forum