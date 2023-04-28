Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring

Each year approximately 3,500 individuals return to Cuyahoga County after serving time in prison or jail. These individuals face collateral sanctions, both state laws and administrative rules, that can limit their ability to find employment. Exacerbating the situation, employers are hesitant to hire somebody with a record due to false assumptions and misconceptions. Join us at the City Club for a panel discussion on the importance of lessening institutional and legal barriers to employment for returning citizens, and how such changes can create stronger and more equitable communities.

This forum is sponsored by Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry. This forum is part of our Criminal Justice series sponsored by The Char and Chuck Fowler Family Foundation. Production and distribution of City Club forums in partnership with ideastream is generously provided by PNC and the United Black Fund.

Speaker



Andre Ward Associate Vice President of the David Rothenberg Center for Public Policy, The Fortune Society

Panelists

