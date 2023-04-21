Diversifying the Department of State: A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley

As Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the U.S. Department of State, Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley is tasked with creating a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive department. As the first person in her role, Amb. Abercrombie-Winstanley oversees the department’s five-year Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan. The plan makes workforce data more accessible, sets goals for recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce, enhances the reasonable accommodations process, and establishes measures that promote inclusivity for marginalized groups.

Abercrombie-Winstanley has 30 years of experience as a diplomat, previously serving as Ambassador to the Republic of Malta, foreign policy advisor to the commander of U.S. cyber forces, and deputy coordinator for counterterrorism. She also held senior positions at the Defense Department and the National Security Council. Before that, she was a fellow on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for then ranking member, Senator Joseph Biden.

Abercrombie-Winstanley is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a co-founder of the Leadership Council for Women in National Security. A Cleveland native, she is a graduate of The George Washington University and Johns Hopkins University. She will be in conversation with City Club's CEO, Dan Moulthrop.

Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer for the U.S. Dept. of State; Former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Malta

